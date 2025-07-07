LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 14:45 IST
Nigeria: 9 killed, 4 injured in Boko Haram attack
At least nine people have been killed and four injured in Nigeria after Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Malam Fatori community in Borno State. Watch in for more details!

