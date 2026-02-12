In Niger, the army successfully repelled an attack on a vital oil pipeline, safeguarding critical infrastructure and preventing potential environmental and economic damage. Armed groups targeted the pipeline, but security forces acted swiftly to secure the area. At the same time, local organizations criticized Chinese oil companies operating in the country, claiming that profits from oil extraction have not adequately benefited Niger’s people. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between local communities, international investors, and security forces in Niger’s resource-rich regions.