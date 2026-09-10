/Nigel Farage Under Pressure | UK Police Widen Reform UK Probe Over Alleged Illegal Foreign Donations

Political pressure is mounting on Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party after British police widened a criminal investigation into allegations involving foreign political funding. The Metropolitan Police said new information following an undercover investigation had identified potential offences under UK electoral law. The probe follows a Channel 4 investigation involving undercover recordings of senior Reform figures discussing funding arrangements with supposed foreign donors. Reform UK denies wrongdoing and has pledged to fully cooperate with the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the latest claims. The controversy has intensified scrutiny of Reform UK’s finances, while Farage faces additional questions over other donations and the party’s recent political momentum. Watch WION for the latest developments in the growing Reform UK funding scandal.