"Next launch of LVM3 will be in the beginning of January or February. We also have to do the SSLV mission which is the repeat of what we did last time after making the corrections. We are now getting ready for the launch of PSLV possibly this November end. Then we have to the GSLV launch and go for Aditya L1 launch in the end of this year," says S Somanath, ISRO Chairman.