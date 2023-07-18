News in numbers: Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

It's been over 500 Days since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine the crossfire continues but as Battle Cry cries echo it is the common man on both sides they are feeling the pain. The pain of war is felt by all not just the warring sides. Today we dive into the battlefield of Russia's Financial landscape where water on wallets points at a longing for stability. Will the Russian people dare to dream again or will they surrender? Take a look at this report.