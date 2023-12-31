videos
New Year 2024: Australia, New Zealand welcome 2024 with fireworks, celebrations
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 31, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
New Zealand welcomed the year 2024 with a fireworks display from the Auckland Sky Tower and a light show over the city's Harbour Bridge.
