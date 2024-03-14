New Election Commissioners selected, Gyanesh Kumar & Sukhbir Sandhu to be new ECs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee has finalized the names of two new election Commissioners weeks ahead of the general elections in the country. Leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who was part of the three-member committee containing one more cabinet minister has revealed the names of the selected poll officials after the meeting that ended minutes ago. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been elected as the new election Commissioners.