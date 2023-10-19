Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in July-September Quarter

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
In a clear indication that its recent crackdown on password sharing has worked out well. The streaming giant Netflix has shattered Market Expectations by adding almost 9 million subscribers in the July-September quarter. Netflix's strong performance showed the streaming giant was thriving despite Hollywood labour tensions.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos