Nepal's Yala glacier shrinks 66%, scientists warn of total loss

A solemn ceremony high in the Himalayas marked the rapid disappearance of one of Nepal’s most closely studied glaciers. Scientists, monks, and environmental advocates gathered for a so-called funeral of the Yala glacier in northern Nepal. Yala is vanishing due to climate change, and experts are sounding the alarm on what its loss could mean for the region and the world.