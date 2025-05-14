Published: May 14, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:15 IST
WION Climate Tracker May 14, 2025, 08:15 IST
Nepal’s Yala glacier nears full melting amid climate crisis
A solemn ceremony high in the Himalayas marked the rapid disappearance of one of Nepal’s most closely studied glaciers. Scientists, monks, and environmental advocates gathered for a so-called funeral of the Yala glacier in northern Nepal. Yala is vanishing due to climate change, and experts are sounding the alarm on what its loss could mean for the region and the world.