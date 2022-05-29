Nepalese passenger plane carrying 22 goes missing near Jomsom

Published: May 29, 2022, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A day-long search and rescue operation in Nepal were halted due to loss of daylight and adverse weather after a Nepalese passenger plane with 22 people onboard went missing near the mountainous region of Jomsom
