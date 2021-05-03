LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to seek vote of confidence on May 10
May 03, 2021, 01:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will seek a vote of confidence from Parliament. Oli who is facing a crisis inside his own party is set to seek trust of vote on May 10 in his bid to stay in power.
Read in App