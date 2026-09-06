LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /NEPAL FLOODS | Death Toll Crosses 1,300, Over 5,600 Missing | Tunnel Rescues Bring Fresh Hope

NEPAL FLOODS | Death Toll Crosses 1,300, Over 5,600 Missing | Tunnel Rescues Bring Fresh Hope

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 13:05 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 13:05 IST
NEPAL FLOODS | Nepal’s devastating floods and glacial collapse have killed more than 1,300 people, while over 5,600 remain missing as rescue teams continue a desperate search for survivors. Twelve days into the disaster, rescue operations are continuing across some of the worst-hit regions. In the Chile area, an Indian-Nepali rescue team is searching for people believed to be trapped inside a hydropower tunnel. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, an approach road for heavy machinery is being constructed to speed up rescue operations. A three-ton excavator has been transported to Syru Bessi, where it will be assembled before being moved toward the tunnel once the temporary route is ready. In Rasuwa, a Chinese national was rescued alive from inside a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project. The survivor had no visible injuries and stable vital signs but showed signs of mild hypothermia. Officials say this is the third person rescued alive from the tunnels.

Trending Topics

trending videos