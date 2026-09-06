/NEPAL FLOODS | Death Toll Crosses 1,300, Over 5,600 Missing | Tunnel Rescues Bring Fresh Hope

NEPAL FLOODS | Nepal’s devastating floods and glacial collapse have killed more than 1,300 people, while over 5,600 remain missing as rescue teams continue a desperate search for survivors. Twelve days into the disaster, rescue operations are continuing across some of the worst-hit regions. In the Chile area, an Indian-Nepali rescue team is searching for people believed to be trapped inside a hydropower tunnel. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, an approach road for heavy machinery is being constructed to speed up rescue operations. A three-ton excavator has been transported to Syru Bessi, where it will be assembled before being moved toward the tunnel once the temporary route is ready. In Rasuwa, a Chinese national was rescued alive from inside a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project. The survivor had no visible injuries and stable vital signs but showed signs of mild hypothermia. Officials say this is the third person rescued alive from the tunnels.