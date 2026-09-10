/Nepal floods: Army uses Chinese drones to deliver aid amid devastation

Nepal Floods 2026: With roads and bridges destroyed and helicopters heavily engaged in search and rescue operations, the Nepal Army is turning to drones to deliver essential relief supplies to displaced communities. At least 1,367 people have been confirmed dead and more than 5,000 remain missing following the devastating floods triggered after a Himalayan glacier broke off near the Nepal-China border in late August. The army is using drones to transport food, medicines, fuel and other essentials to communities that remain difficult to reach by conventional methods. The drones can operate across distances of around 3 to 4 kilometres and carry up to 60 kilograms of supplies in a single trip. The Nepal Army is currently making around 10 to 16 aid deliveries each day using four DJI FlyCart 100 drones donated by China as part of a recent aid package.