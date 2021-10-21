Nepal floods: 77 dead as heavy rains, floods batter Nepal

Oct 21, 2021, 09:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Atleats 77 people died after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Nepal. Besides, over 100 flights have been suspended due to bad weather. Nepal Prime Minsiter has directed the home ministery to quickly provide aid to affected.
Read in App