/NEPAL FLOODS | 1,300+ Dead, Thousands Missing As Rescuers Search Flooded Tunnels

Nepal continues to battle the devastating aftermath of the August 26 glacial collapse and flash floods, with the death toll surpassing 1,300 and thousands still missing. Rescue teams are searching through debris, damaged settlements and hydropower tunnels for survivors. In a major breakthrough, a Chinese national was rescued alive after spending 10 days trapped inside a hydropower tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 project. He was found around 225 metres inside the tunnel and was reported to have stable vital signs, though he showed signs of mild hypothermia. A 64-year-old woman, Chandika Shrestha, was also rescued alive after 11 days after being buried beneath debris in Nuwakot. The dramatic rescues have renewed hopes that other missing people could still be alive.