LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal: Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli Holds Rally Demanding Parliament Be Restored

Nepal: Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli Holds Rally Demanding Parliament Be Restored

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 23:53 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 23:53 IST
Nepal: Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli Holds Rally Demanding Parliament Be Restored
Former Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli Friday announced the formation of a new unit under his party to provide security to the country’s people, media and professionals.

Trending Topics

trending videos