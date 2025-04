The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant $75,000 on Friday for making an imaginary gun gesture to celebrate a basket—his second time doing so within a week. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars stated that Morant had previously been warned after the first incident, as the gesture could be seen negatively. Dumars labeled the act as "inappropriate," especially considering Morant’s past suspensions in 2023 related to real firearm incidents.