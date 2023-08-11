Navy vessels from India, Japan and US reach Australia

The Malabar Navy Exercise, traditionally staged in the Indian Ocean, will be held off the coast of Sydney on Friday by India, Japan, the United States, and Australia. This will be the first time the war games have been held in Australia. On their journey to Sydney, Japanese and Indian navy ships made stops in the Pacific Island nations of Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, underscoring the strategic significance of the area at a time when China and the United States are at odds.