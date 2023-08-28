NASA, SpaceX launch sends four astronauts from four countries to ISS

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
The Dragon spacecraft, a joint venture between NASA and SpaceX, has launched, transporting four men to the International Space Station (ISS). The crew of the Crew-7 mission, which also comprises the Russian Konstantin Borisov, Satoshi Furukawa, and Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, is led by American Jasmin Moghbeli.

