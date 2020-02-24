Namaste Trump: US President, Melania, Ivanka reaches city of Taj Mahal

Feb 24, 2020, 06.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
US President Donald Trump, wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner reaches the city of Taj Mahal after concluding a massive event 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad.