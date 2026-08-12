/N Chandrasekaran to Exit Tata Sons Chairmanship in February 2027

N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending his tenure after the board failed to reach a unanimous decision on his reappointment. Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term and has asked the Tata Sons board to begin the succession process, stressing the importance of leadership clarity for employees, investors and other stakeholders. The decision follows reported differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons. Tata Trusts had recommended a five-year extension for Chandrasekaran, but the proposal did not receive unanimous support from the Tata Sons board. The reported disagreements involve representation, the group's future strategy, Air India's losses and the possibility of Tata Sons eventually being listed.