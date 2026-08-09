/Mysuru Suicide Case | Product Promoter Accuses Manager of Workplace Harassment in Suicide Note

A 42-year-old woman working as a product promoter at a shopping mall in West Mysuru has allegedly died by suicide, with her family alleging workplace harassment by her manager. Police have booked the manager of a marketing agency on charges of abetment of suicide under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to reports, the woman, identified as Nageshwari, left behind a suicide note in which she allegedly accused her manager of repeatedly harassing and pressuring her at work. She reportedly alleged that she was forced to accept responsibility for a mistake committed by another employee, threatened with replacement and pressured to resign. She also alleged that she was denied weekly days off and leave.