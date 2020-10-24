Myanmar envoy to Delhi: Myanmar won't allow insurgents to use its territory against India

Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung has said that his country won't allow any insurgents to use its territory against India. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Myanmar envoy Moe Kyaw Aung said, "Myanmar maintains good neighborliness and you know, we will never allow our territory to be used by insurgents against other neighbouring countries and we will never support them". He recalled how last year, Myanmar handed over 22 insurgents to India after a security operation.