Myanmar Civil War: Myanmar military falling back on every front, coordinated attacks stun them
Myanmar's military conscription plan seemingly reveals the heavy toll that months of incessant fighting against Rebels has had on its troops. It also points to the struggles the generals are facing to replenish their ranks. The plan comes after the Junta lost control of swathes of territory along the front line that stretches from the highlands bordering China to the coastline near Bangladesh. Watch to know more!