Myanmar: Anti-coup protest in Yangon, 7 people killed in police firing

May 03, 2021, 10:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
7 people have been killed in police firing in Yangon, Myanmar where one of the biggest protest against the military rule was held. Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks made their way through city and town across Yangon.
