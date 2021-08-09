Mozambique, Rwanda forces retake port town of Mocimboa Da Praia

Aug 09, 2021, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Troops from Mozambique and Rwanda have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia. Since last year, the unrest has escalated as insurgents, linked to Islamic State, seized entire towns, including the strategically important Mocimboa da Praia.
