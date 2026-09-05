/Mount Shasta Rescue | Hikers Rescued After Using Google Gemini AI To Plan Trek

Three hikers from Roseville, California, were rescued from Mount Shasta after relying on Google’s Gemini AI to plan their challenging mountain trek. The trio reportedly used AI to determine their route, estimate the hiking time and decide how much food and water to carry. What was expected to be an eight-hour ascent eventually became a nearly 48-hour ordeal. The hikers began their summit push around 3 a.m. Sunday and reached the summit at around 7 p.m., well beyond the recommended midday turnaround time. Rangers later located and rescued the group. Authorities said the hikers had carried significantly less food and water than they needed. Mount Shasta rises above 14,000 feet and requires careful preparation for changing weather, physical exertion and the possibility of an overnight stay. The incident has sparked fresh questions about the risks of relying on AI-generated advice for outdoor adventures, particularly in challenging and unpredictable environments. Watch the full report for the dramatic Mount Shasta rescue, the hikers’ reliance on Gemini AI and how their planned trek turned into a 48-hour survival ordeal.