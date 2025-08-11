Published: Aug 11, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 19:59 IST
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 19:59 IST
More storms loom over midwest amid flood warnings
Severe storms battered the Midwest over the weekend, dropping up to a foot of rain in Milwaukee and causing deadly flooding. The Wisconsin State Fair was forced to cancel its final day, while damage at a Nebraska prison led to inmate relocations. One person died in Nebraska after a tree fell on their car. Watch for full coverage of this destructive weather event.