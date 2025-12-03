LOGIN
Mission Sustainability: Union Minister Gadkari Says Green Fuel is the Future

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 24:02 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 24:02 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that green fuels are crucial for India’s sustainable future, highlighting their role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy adoption.

