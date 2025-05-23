LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 14:10 IST
Milan rivers surge past alert levels, paralyse Ponte Lambro region
Heavy rainfall causes rivers in Milan, Italy to overflow, flooding Ponte Lambro and disrupting daily life. Authorities respond with emergency measures, urging residents to exercise caution.

