Migrants attempt channel crossing in small boats from France

More than 100 migrants departed on two inflatable boats from France's coastal town of Gravelines on Wednesday (July 2) for the UK. Data from Britain's interior ministry showed that 879 migrants arrived on Monday (June 30) taking the total for the first half of 2025 to 19,982, a 50% jump from a year earlier. The figure is a record high for the first six months of the year, adding pressure on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the government works to reduce the numbers.