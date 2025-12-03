/MH370 Mystery: Boeing 777 Lost Between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 16:47 IST
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 mysteriously vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board. The Boeing 777 disappeared mid-air en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite international search efforts, the main wreckage was never found. Scattered debris later confirmed a crash, but the cause remains unknown. The case triggered global speculation and multiple theories. Tune into the WION Podcast to explore aviation's greatest mystery.