Mexican singer Peso Pluma cancels concert after threats

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
A Mexican singer who performed at MTV Video Music Awards recently has called off an October concert in a city on the border with the United States after receiving death threats. Peso Pluma burst onto the global stage early this year and said that safety concerns had forced him to cancel his October 14th show in Mexico City.

