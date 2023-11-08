World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Meta under fire for neglecting teen safety
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 08, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
US sued Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook over youth mental health. Are social media platforms harming the younger generation?
trending now
Meta under fire for neglecting teen safety
Israel-Palestine war: Saftey of hostages vs pledge to destroy Hamas
US boosting Ukraine, Taiwan & Israel forces
Among women binge drinkers, UK tops the chart
Delhi AQI: Stubble burning on the rise | AQI stands over 400
recommended videos
Moscow bombarded 118 Ukraine towns: officials
UK: Charles III gives 1st speech as King in Houses of Parliament, promises govt to control inflation
Israel-Palestine war: Hamas hints at Israeli hostage release in push for 7-day ceasefire | WION
Israel-Palestine war: Hostages' families hold vigil beside western wall
Russia-Ukraine war: 6 killed in Donetsk; Zelensky says, 'Deployed more air defence systems' | WION
recommended videos
Moscow bombarded 118 Ukraine towns: officials
UK: Charles III gives 1st speech as King in Houses of Parliament, promises govt to control inflation
Israel-Palestine war: Hamas hints at Israeli hostage release in push for 7-day ceasefire | WION
Israel-Palestine war: Hostages' families hold vigil beside western wall