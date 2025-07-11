LOGIN
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 23:00 IST
META's new mastermind: who is Ruoming Pang?
Ruoming Pang, formerly the head of Apple’s Foundation Models team, has been recruited by Meta to its new Superintelligence Lab with a multi‑year compensation package reportedly exceeding $200 million.

