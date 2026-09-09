/Meta India Faces Child Rights Probe Over Alleged Instagram Ads Linked To Child Abuse Material

Meta India representatives appeared before India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after the child rights body summoned the company’s managing director and head over serious allegations involving Instagram advertisements. The inquiry follows a BBC investigation that alleged paid Instagram advertisements were being used to promote child sexual exploitation and abuse material, with users reportedly directed to Telegram channels where such material was allegedly sold. The NCPCR took suo motu cognizance of the report and later opened a formal inquiry after reviewing Meta’s response. Separately, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Delhi Police to investigate the allegations and examine whether Meta and other concerned entities complied with mandatory reporting obligations under the POCSO Act. Both proceedings are currently focused on establishing the facts and determining whether any legal or regulatory obligations were breached.