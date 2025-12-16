/Meta Chose Profits Over Safety, Tolerated Scam Ads From China

Investigations have revealed how scam advertisements were allowed to flourish across Meta’s platforms, even as the company earned billions of dollars in revenue from advertisers linked to fraud and banned content. Much of the activity has been traced to China-based advertising networks that targeted users across the United States, Europe, and other regions. While Meta says it removes millions of scam ads and invests heavily in enforcement, critics argue the company’s business model prioritizes growth and profit, creating incentives that allow fraud to spread faster than it can be contained. This video examines the findings, Meta’s response, and the growing concerns around digital safety and platform accountability.