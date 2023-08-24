Messi leads Inter Miami to the US open final

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Lionel Messi wasn't on the scoresheet for the first time as an Inter Miami player, but he still had two assists as his side beat MLS Eastern Conference Leaders FC Cincinnati in a penalty shootout to reach the U.S Open cup final. Is Messi still the best player in the world?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos