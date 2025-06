Meghalaya 'honeymoon murder': Police says wife hired killers to murder husband

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father said that his daughter is “innocent” and the Meghalaya Police are “lying.” Sonam, who was reported missing, has been arrested by the Meghalaya Police for allegedly murdering her husband on their honeymoon by hiring contract killers. Meanwhile, her father Devi Singh has said to the media that he has trust in his daughter and she “cannot do this”.