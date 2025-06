Meghalaya 'honeymoon murder' case: all five accused brought to Shillong

A newlywed couple from Indore, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Police reveal that Sonam allegedly orchestrated Raja’s murder by hiring contract killers, leading to her arrest and that of three associates. Now all the five accused have been brought to Shillong.