Meet the world’s oldest powerlifter Edith Murway-Traina

Aug 08, 2021, 03:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Edith Murway-Traina is celebrating her 100th birthday today (8 August 2021) as a record holder. The great-great-grandmother’s strength and passion have helped her earn the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter.
