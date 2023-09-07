Medvedev Beats Rublev In Sweltering Heat At Us Open | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
2021 Champion Daniil Medvedev beats friend Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarter-final at the US Open. The third seed sends the organisers a warning by saying that 'a player is going to die' due to the sweltering heat at Flushing Meadows.

