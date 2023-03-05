Mauritius Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo in a conversation with WION on India's G20 Presidency
Mauritius foreign minister Alan Ganoo has termed India's invite for his country to attend G20 proceedings as a "testimony" to "special relationship". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Mauritius Foreign Minister said, "We are very grateful to the Indian Prime Minister for having made this gesture to us by inviting us". He also spoke about the impact of the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict, Chagos Island issue etc.