Published: Jul 06, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:00 IST
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 11:00 IST
Markets surge despite tariff deadline – what are traders thinking?
With the July 9 tariff deadline approaching and little progress in trade talks, many expected market jitters—but instead, stocks are hitting record highs. Traders appear more focused on momentum and gains than on geopolitical risks. In this segment, we unpack why 'FOMO' is beating fear, and what it says about investor sentiment right now.