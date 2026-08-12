/Maharashtra Cracks Down on Unsafe Food, Suspends Licences of Three Pizza Outlets

Maharashtra is intensifying its crackdown on unsafe, substandard and adulterated food as the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) steps up inspections across the food sector. In the latest action, the Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licences of three outlets of a leading pizza chain in Mumbai over alleged violations of food safety and hygiene regulations. In an exclusive conversation, Beyond's Principal Correspondent Disha Shah spoke with Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Dharam Munde, who explained the scale of the ongoing crackdown and the state's approach to strengthening food safety standards. The FDA commissioner stressed that violations of food safety regulations will not be tolerated and said the government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards unsafe, substandard and adulterated food. He also addressed concerns about bribery and political pressure during inspections, saying there is no question of political pressure and that strict action would be taken against both those offering and accepting bribes. The Maharashtra FDA has urged people to report any suspected corruption or food safety violations to the appropriate authorities.