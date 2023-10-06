Mahadev betting app case: Ranbir, Sharaddha Kapoor linked to illegal betting app | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
The Mahadev online betting case is under scrutiny by India's Enforcement Directorate in the latest update regarding the investigation. The ED has summoned multiple Bollywood actors for their alleged involvement with the application.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos