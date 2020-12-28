MacGold or 24K Whopper? Bogota restaurant offers golden burger

Dec 28, 2020, 07.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A restaurant in the Colombian capital Bogota is offering a juicy 24K-gold topped hamburger for a whopping $211,000 pesos or $60 USD. The price of a regular Big Mac in Bogota is $17,725 COP ($5.04 USD).
Read in App