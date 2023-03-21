Lightship L1 Electric RV - This Holiday Home Can Propel Itself | WION Pitstop

Amid a sea of electric car and two-wheeler manufacturers, a team of former Tesla engineers has been silently working towards developing recreational vehicles, or RVs, for the electric age. Their new venture, Lightship, is touted as America’s first all-electric RV company, and it has announced the launch of the L1 — a battery-powered travel trailer that can propel itself, courtesy of an electric powertrain. Here's a look at what it offers.