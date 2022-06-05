LiFE Movement: Technology can be a great supporter, says Indian PM Narendra Modi

Published: Jun 05, 2022, 10:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Through a video conferencing today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement'. He said technology can be a great supporter and mission puts collective duty on us.
